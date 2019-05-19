Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Moves to bench
Grossman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Grossman will take a seat in the series finale while lefty masher Chad Pinder (career 124 wRC+ versus southpaws) enters the lineup in the outfield with lefty Gregory Soto on the hill for Detroit. Though he's riding a four-game hitting streak, Grossman is batting just .226 on the season and doesn't offer much power even when things are going well at the plate.
