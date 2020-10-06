Grossman will sit for Game 2 of the ALDS against Houston on Tuesday.
Despite being a switch hitter, Grossman didn't start a single game against a southpaw this season. That trend will continue Tuesday against Framber Valdez, with Mark Canha starting in left field and Khris Davis serving as the designated hitter.
