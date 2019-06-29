Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Not in Saturday's lineup
Grossman is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.
Grossman started the first two games of the series but will take a seat after going 1-for-6 with a double, a walk and a caught stealing. Chad Pinder will start in left field Saturday in his absence.
