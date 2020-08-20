Grossman isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Grossman reached base three times and drove in two runs Wednesday, but he'll take a breather Thursday. Mark Canha will start in left field with Khris Davis serving as the designated hitter.
