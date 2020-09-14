Grossman isn't in the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Mariners.
Grossman will take a seat for the second time in the last three games after going 1-for-7 with three strikeouts recently. Mark Canha will take over in left field with Khris Davis serving as the designated hitter during the matinee.
