Grossman went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

Grossman opened up the scoring on the afternoon with a 357-foot shot to right field in the second inning, his second homer of the campaign. The veteran outfielder enjoyed a productive weekend against the Astros after coming into the series in the midst of a 1-for-15 slump, going 3-for-6 with Sunday's double, two homers, two RBI, two walks, two hit by pitches and three runs.