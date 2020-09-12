Grossman will sit for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rangers.
The 30-year-old won't be asked to start twice on one day. He went hitless in three trips to the plate in the afternoon contest. Mark Canha starts in left field in his absence, with Stephen Piscotty returning from a wrist injury to start in right.
