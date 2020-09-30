Grossman will be on the bench for the second game of the Wild Card Series against the White Sox on Wednesday.
Grossman went hitless in Game 1, though that's true of most of his teammates as well, as Oakland managed just three hits in their 4-1 loss. Mark Canha slides from right field to left in his absence, with Stephen Piscotty entering the lineup in right field.
More News
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Heads to bench•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Homers twice in nightcap•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: On bench for afternoon game•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Not starting Friday•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Launches sixth homer•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Sitting against lefty•