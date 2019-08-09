Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Out against lefty
Grossman is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the White Sox.
Grossman will take a seat with southpaw Ross Detwiler on the mound Friday for the White Sox. Chad Pinder will enter the lineup in left field in his place. Grossman has a .512 OPS in 23 games since the All-Star break.
