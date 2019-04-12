Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Out versus left-hander
Grossman is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.
Grossman will once again take a seat with southpaw Drew Smyly on the mound for the Rangers. Chand Pinder will start in left field and bat fifth in his absence.
