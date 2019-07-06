Grossman is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Grossman will take a seat for the second straight game with southpaw Marco Gonzales on the mound for Seattle. The 29-year-old is a switch hitter but has only 22 plate appearances against lefties this season. Chad Pinder will start again in left field for the A's.

