Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Out versus lefty
Grossman is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Grossman will take a seat for the second straight game with southpaw Marco Gonzales on the mound for Seattle. The 29-year-old is a switch hitter but has only 22 plate appearances against lefties this season. Chad Pinder will start again in left field for the A's.
