Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Pair of RBI in win
Grossman went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in a 12-11 Cactus League win over the Cubs on Wednesday.
Grossman doubled up his spring RBI total with his timely sixth-inning hit. The 29-year-old has been serviceable at the plate thus far, hitting .265 with a pair of doubles over 34 spring at-bats. Looking ahead to the regular season, Grossman projects to at least open the season in left field given Nick Martini's knee injury, and a strong start could certainly buy him some time with the role.
