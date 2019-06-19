Grossman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs overall in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Grossman squared up on his fifth homer of the season to kick off an epic 10-run sixth inning for the Athletics, launching a 395-foot shot to right with Ramon Laureano aboard. It was only the 29-year-old's second round tripper since May 1, but it did extend what has been a highly productive month for Grossman. Factoring in Tuesday's showing, he's hitting .349 since the calendar flipped to June, which has resulted in a 34-point gain in his season average to .246.