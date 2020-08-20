Grossman went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and two walks in Wednesday's win over Arizona.

Grossman has hit safely in nine of Oakland's last 11 games and has racked up four homers with nine RBI across that stretch, but he is also displaying a good eye at the plate, as evidenced by his 1.63 BB/K ratio. Grossman is hitting .343 with a 1.426 OPS during that 11-game span.