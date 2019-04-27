Grossman went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit home run in a 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

The 29-year-old went deep in his only at-bat to tie the game in the eighth. It was his first homer since April 7. Grossman is batting .239 with two home runs, seven RBI, 11 runs and two steals in 67 at-bats this season.