Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Posts pinch-hit homer
Grossman went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit home run in a 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.
The 29-year-old went deep in his only at-bat to tie the game in the eighth. It was his first homer since April 7. Grossman is batting .239 with two home runs, seven RBI, 11 runs and two steals in 67 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Sitting against another righty•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Heads to bench•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Not starting Saturday•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Sits vs. southpaw•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Extends hitting streak in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...