Grossman went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run in a win over the Angels on Monday.

Grossman's pair of doubles were his first extra-base hits in his last six games. The outfielder hasn't homered since April 30, either, and his current .225/.329/.370 line is his worst since a 24-game cup of coffee with the Astros in 2015.