Grossman went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a run in a loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.

The veteran outfielder's multi-hit effort was his first since April 14, as all three components of Grossman's slash line continue below his career norms. Grossman has now hit safely in three of the past five games, but his .215 average is a career low and his .346 slugging percentage is 38 points lower than last season's figure.