Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Productive night in win
Grossman went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and a run in an extra-innings win over the Indians on Friday.
Grossman made plenty of noise near the bottom of the order and scored an early game-tying run in the second off a Josh Phegley single. Although the outfielder is scuffling at the plate thus far in May to the tune of a 3-for-20 showing, he has managed to reach safely in six of the last seven contests. However, Friday's two-bagger is only his second extra-base hit since April 27.
