Grossman went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a shutout win over the Angels on Thursday.

Grossman made good use of his first regular-season start in an Athletics uniform, setting the table with a pair of singles and logging his first steal as well. The veteran outfielder is expected to take a seat on the majority of occasions when Oakland faces a left-handed starter, but he still projects for plenty of playing time in both left field and as an occasional designated hitter.