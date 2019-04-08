Grossman went 3-for-5 with an RBI double, a two-run home run and two runs overall in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

Grossman was outstanding out of the leadoff spot, and twice brought the Athletics to within a run with his pair of extra-base hits. The veteran outfielder had struggled to produce at the plate prior to Sunday, as he'd gone just 4-for-24 over his previous six games. The three-hit day Sunday was his second multi-hit effort of the season.