Grossman went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 10-9 loss at Angel Stadium.

Grossman had a hot night at the plate, reaching four times with an RBI single, double and another pair of singles. He also made a few big-time catches in the outfield, until the last hit of the game went over his head and turned into a walk-off, ground-rule double for Dustin Garneau. On a positive note, he's 9-for-14 in the last three games, which brings his average up to .249 with 11 doubles, four homers, 26 runs scored and 17 RBI.