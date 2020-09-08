Grossman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-0 win over the Astros.

Grossman got aboard with a single, stole second and scored on Tony Kemp's double in the second inning. The stolen base was Grossman's fifth of the year. The outfielder is hitting .265/.400/.529 with four homers, 15 RBI and 15 runs scored in 32 contests.