Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Remains out Wednesday
Grossman is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.
Grossman will stick on the bench for a second straight game with another lefty in Tommy Milone set to cover the majority of innings for Seattle. In eight appearances this month, Grossman is slashing .455/.600/.545 with two doubles, six RBI and an 8:2 BB:K. Chad Pinder is starting in the outfield in his place Wednesday.
