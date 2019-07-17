Grossman is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.

Grossman will stick on the bench for a second straight game with another lefty in Tommy Milone set to cover the majority of innings for Seattle. In eight appearances this month, Grossman is slashing .455/.600/.545 with two doubles, six RBI and an 8:2 BB:K. Chad Pinder is starting in the outfield in his place Wednesday.