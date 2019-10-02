Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Returns to lineup
Grossman is in the starting lineup for the American League Wild Card Game against the Rays on Wednesday, batting eighth.
Grossman returns to the starting nine after missing time at the end of the regular season with a sore shoulder. The 30-year-old struggled at the plate in September, recording a .149/.216/.234 slash line with six runs and four RBI in 22 games.
