Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Rough sledding in September
Grossman, who went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday, is hitting just .154 (6-for-39) with three extra-base hits and four RBI in September.
The veteran outfielder also has four walks and six runs over that span, but it's been a month of meager fantasy production for Grossman overall. The 30-year-old has also failed to leave the yard in 31 games, a dubious streak that's capped his overall upside at a critical time of season.
