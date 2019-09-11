Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Scores twice and drives in two
Grossman went 3-for-6 with a pair of runs and a pair of RBI in Tuesday's blowout win over the Astros.
Grossman was one of three teammates to record at least three hits in the 21-7 victory. The night was a significant improvement over what Grossman had done over the previous 11 games, where he'd hit just .161/.235/.226.
