Grossman remains on the bench against lefty Andrew Heaney and the Angels on Friday.
Despite being a switch hitter, Grossman is evidently viewed as exclusively an option against right-handers by the Athletics, as he's yet to start against a lefty all year. Mark Canha will be the left fielder Friday.
