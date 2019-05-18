Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Sits against another lefty
Grossman remains on the bench against lefty Matthew Boyd and the Tigers on Saturday.
The Athletics will face yet another lefty in Gregory Soto on Sunday, so Grossman will likely continue in a bench role throughout the weekend. Platoon partner Chad Pinder starts in left field again Friday.
