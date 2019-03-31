Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Sits against southpaw
Grossman is not starting Sunday against the Angels.
Grossman takes a seat with lefty Tyler Skaggs on the mound for Los Angeles. He's been in a strict platoon with Chad Pinder at the position so far, with Grossman starting against all three righties and Pinder getting the call against all three lefties.
