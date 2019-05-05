Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Sits for second time in series
Grossman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With the Athletics deploying regular designated hitter Khris Davis in the outfield for the third straight day, Grossman will be the odd man out for the second time during the series in Pittsburgh. There should be room for both Grossman and Davis in the lineup when the Athletics return home for a series with the Reds beginning Tuesday.
