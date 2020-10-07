Grossman is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 3 of the Athletics' ALDS matchup with the Astros.

Grossman will take a seat for the second game in a row while manager Bob Melvin continues to make room in the lineup for the hot-hitting Khris Davis, who has smacked home runs in the first two contests of the series. So long as Davis continues to spark an otherwise languishing Athletics offense, expect him to pick up starts at the expense of either Grossman or Stephen PIscotty.