Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Sits vs. southpaw
Grossman is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros.
As per usual, Grossman will retreat to the bench with a left-handed starter (Wade Miley) toeing the rubber for the Astros. Chad Pinder will start in left field and hit fifth in his stead.
