Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Sitting against another righty
Grossman sits for the second straight game Friday against Toronto.
Grossman had sat against only one righty through the Athletics' first 26 games, but he's now sat against two in a row, including Marcus Stroman on Friday. The outfielder's unimpressive .227/.301/.318 season line could see him continue to lose at-bats. Chad Pinder starts again in left field.
