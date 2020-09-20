Grossman is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants.
Grossman started the past five games but will head to the bench with southpaw Tyler Anderson starting for San Francisco. Mark Canha shift to left field while Khris Davis bats sixth as the designated hitter.
