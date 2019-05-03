Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Sitting in NL park
Grossman is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener at Pittsburgh
Grossman is the odd man out in the National League park as typical designated hitter Khris Davis grabs the start in right field. Grossman has done himself no favors at the plate over the last couple weeks, as he is 4-for-32 (.125 average) with two home runs over his last 11 games.
