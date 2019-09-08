Grossman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Grossman has turned in an ugly .182/.280/.598 slash line versus left-handed pitching this season, so it's not too surprising that he'll head to the bench with southpaw Daniel Norris serving as Detroit's opening pitcher. Jurickson Profar will replace Grossman in left field.

