Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Sitting vs. southpaw
Grossman is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.
Grossman will give way to Chad Pinder in left field for Wednesday's series finale with lefty Jose Quintana starting for the opposition. Over his last 10 games, Grossman is hitting just .161 with a .486 OPS.
