Grossman is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Grossman is slashing .349/.404/.558 with two homers in 12 games this month, but he'll find a seat on the bench for Wednesday's series finale with a lefty in Josh Rogers set to serve as Baltimore's primary pitcher. In his place, Mark Canha is starting in left field and hitting sixth.