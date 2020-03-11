Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Strong spring continues
Grossman, who went 2-for-3 with a run in a Cactus League loss to the Royals on Tuesday, is hitting .304 across 12 spring games.
The veteran outfielder will play on a one-year, $3.7 million deal in 2020 after avoiding arbitration, and he appears to be laying the foundation for offering the Athletics a good return on that salary this season. Grossman has a double, a home run, five RBI, six walks and eight runs across his 29 spring plate appearances, and he'll be looking to improve on 2019's pedestrian .240/.334/.348 line this coming season while once again providing outfield depth.
