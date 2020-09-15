Grossman went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, two stolen bases and a run during a win over the Mariners in the second game of a doubleheader Monday.

The veteran outfielder made both of his instances on the basepaths count, and he pushed his season OBP to an impressive .376 in the process. Grossman has been picking it back up at the plate after opening September in a 5-for-26 funk over his first seven games, as he's now hitting .313 (5-for-16) with a home run, two RBI, a walk, Monday's pair of steals and three runs over his last five contests.