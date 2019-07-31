Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Swipes two bags
Grossman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a pair of stolen bases in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.
Grossman singled and stole second in the second inning, then walked and stole second in the ninth. He has now swiped eight bases this season -- one short of his career high -- while slashing .253/.346/.372 with five homers and 37 runs scored in 328 plate appearances.
