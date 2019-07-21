Grossman, who went 2-for-4 in a win over the Twins on Saturday, is hitting .361 (13-for-36) with two doubles, six RBI, nine walks, a stolen base and four runs across his first 12 games in July.

The veteran outfielder has already boosted his average 18 points to .261 and his on-base percentage 26 points to .355 this month, which comes on the heels of a .300/.355/.457 tally for Grossman in June. The summer surge has completely turned around the 29-year-old's season and returned him to fantasy relevance, even as he's still in the process of fortifying his power-hitting contributions (22 extra-base hits across 297 plate appearances). The recent production has also solidified Grossman's hold on an everyday role in left field and helped cushion the loss of Stephen Piscotty (knee), an absence that's encompassed the entirety of July thus far.