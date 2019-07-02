Athletics' Robert Puason: Receives $5 million from A's

Puason agreed to a deal with the Athletics in the $5 million range, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Puason was once viewed as the top prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class, but he was passed by Jasson Dominguez of the Yankees last fall. Still, Puason is a high-caliber 16-year-old switch-hitting shortstop prospect out of the Dominican Republic. He has an athletic, quick-twitch 6-foot-3, 165-pound frame that is extremely projectable -- he could add 25-35 pounds of muscle without sacrificing any of his explosiveness or mobility. He has a chance to hit around .275 with 20 home runs and 25 steals early on, and could eventually develop 30-homer power as he slows down a little on the bases. There may be some growing pains at the plate, given his long levers, but he has a very high ceiling that is worth being patient with in dynasty leagues. He is seen as a lock to stick at shortstop.