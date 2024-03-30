Stripling (0-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks over five innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against Cleveland.

Stripling struggled right out of the gate Friday, yielding three runs in the first inning, including a two-run shot from Jose Ramirez. Stripling managed to turn in a few scoreless frames before Cleveland pushed two more runs across in the fifth. His velocity was down across the board, with the fastball averaging just under 91 mph. The veteran righty is currently in line to face the Red Sox at home next week.