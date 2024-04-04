Stripling (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing one run on eight hits over seven innings against the Red Sox. He struck out three and did not issue any walks.

Stripling managed to hold the Red Sox to one run on the afternoon despite allowing six hits over the first four innings. Still, he would end up being tagged with his second loss as Oakland's offense was shut out for the second time in its last three games. The right-hander has now surrendered 15 hits over his first two starts (12 innings) and things won't get any easier next week when the A's travel to Arlington to take on the reigning World Series champions.