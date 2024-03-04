Stripling (finger) didn't factor into the decision in a Cactus League win over the Rangers on Sunday, allowing an unearned run on two hits and recording a strikeout over three innings.

Stripling came on in the fourth inning in relief of starter JP Sears, who pitched a dominant first three frames that included seven strikeouts. Stripling didn't come close to matching his southpaw rotation mate in that regard, but he equaled Sears' workload and escaped without an earned run on his line. The veteran right-hander was originally slated to work up to 45 pitches, but Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports that manager Mark Kotsay relayed Stripling needed to put in another inning's worth of work in the bullpen to reach that count because he'd been so efficient on the mound.