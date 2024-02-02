The Athletics acquired Stripling and cash considerations from the Giants on Friday in exchange for Jonah Cox.

Stripling's one season in San Francisco was a disappointment, as he posted a 5.36 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 70:16 K:BB across 89 innings covering 11 starts and 11 relief appearances. The 34-year-old will slide into the Athletics' rotation and gets to pitch in a favorable home environment. However, Stripling doesn't pitch deep into games and that, along with a lack of support from the putrid Oakland offense, means wins figure to be hard to come by.