Stripling (finger) is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Sunday against the Rangers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Lefty JP Sears will draw the start for Oakland, but Stripling is likely to enter the contest behind him and pitch an inning or two. The Athletics have delayed Stripling's entry into the spring pitching schedule after he was scratched from a start last week due to a cut on his right index finger, but the minor injury shouldn't affect his readiness for Opening Day. Despite being deployed in relief Sunday, Stripling is still expected to occupy a spot in Oakland's rotation during the regular season.