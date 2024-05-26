Stripling will see a doctor Sunday to evaluate his right elbow, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Stripling was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a strained right elbow, and the severity of the injury will be known following Sunday's meeting. The right-hander has struggled this season, going 1-9 over 11 starts while registering a 5.82 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over 55.2 innings.
