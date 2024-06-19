Stripling (elbow) will throw a bullpen session in Oakland on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Stripling has already held catch sessions where he's thrown from 105 feet and Tuesday's the next step in his recovery from a strained right elbow. The 34-year-old will likely toss at least one more bullpen session before embarking on some sort of rehab assignment prior to being activated from the 15-day injured list.
